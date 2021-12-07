Only 11 of 36 states and UTs had more vaccine doses than required on Dec 1

India may have vaccinated 85 per cent of its population against Covid with at least one dose, but nearly 140 million people still remain to be vaccinated.

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra are among those with the highest available doses. However, a Business Standard analysis of the data shared by Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state in the health ministry, in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha shows that on December 1, the government did not have enough doses to administer the second dose to people who had got just one jab and vaccinate those who ...