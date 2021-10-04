Our doors are wide open for EV players like Tesla: Tamil Nadu minister

Tamil Nadu saw the closure of the Ford India unit on its soil in September. Despite this, its industries minister Thangam Thennarasu substantiates his contention that the state is still one of the most investor-friendly in India, with mumbers.

In an interview with Shine Jacob, Thennarasu said the state is expected to see investment worth Rs 35 trillion by 2030 and already has projects worth Rs 20,000 crore since the new government took charge in May. Edited Excerpts: What changes are you seeing in the investment climate since the new government took charge? In August, we organised ...