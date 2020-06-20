JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India rejects China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley in Ladakh

Construction of strategic bridge near Shyok-Galwan rivers completed: Report
Business Standard

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Baramulla, 4 civilians injured

Four civilians have been injured in the ceasefire incident

Topics
Ceasefire Violation | India Pakistan ceasefire violation | Baramulla

ANI 

army jawan, border, J&K, Poonch
The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan was through the firing of mortars and other weapons, which started in the morning hours

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Four civilians were injured in the ceasefire incident.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation, which started in the morning hours, saw Pakistan fire mortars and other weapons, .

A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 19:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU