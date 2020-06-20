Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Baramulla, 4 civilians injured

-
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Four civilians were injured in the ceasefire incident.
The unprovoked ceasefire violation, which started in the morning hours, saw Pakistan fire mortars and other weapons, .
A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army.
Earlier on Friday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.
