Passengers complain of nasal bleeding on Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight

Over 30 passengers of a Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight on Thursday complained of nose and ear bleeding and headache due to loss of air pressurisation in the aircraft.

The Boeing 737 operating the flight (9W 697) returned to Mumbai and passengers were treated by airport doctors. A Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said the incident occurred in the climb phase as the crew forgot to select bleed switch which is used to maintain cabin pressurisation.

According to Flight Radar 24 website, the Boeing 737 aircraft had climbed upto 10,000 feet and was close to Surat when pilots decided to return to Mumbai.

"As a result, oxygen masks got deployed. Out of 166 passengers on board, 30 passengers are affected who have nose bleeding, few have ear bleeding and some are complaining headache. All the affected passengers are being attended to by the doctors at the airport," a DGCA official said.

Jet Airways' comment on the incident is awaited.