A month on, MP expands Cabinet amid criticism over Covid-19 crisis handling
PCI issues notice to Maharashtra govt over non-delivery of newspapers

The curb will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city, both Covid-19 hotspots

IRS: It is unclear whether four measures of readership aid or muddle market
The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state, seeking an explanation and expressing concern over the issue.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to stop door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.

However, on Tuesday it revised its last week's guidelines and said the curb will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city, both Covid-19 hotspots. PCI Chairman C K Prasad noted with concern the order of the Maharashtra government, a PCI statement said.

It said the order did not adhere to the central government's directive issued on March 23 to Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs to ensure operational continuity of print media in view of the threat of Covid-19 outbreak.

The Press Council of India (PCI) had also advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Goa may allow entry of only coronavirus negative people

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government was considering to allow the entry of only those people who are coronavirus negative once the borders of the state open again after the end of the lockdown period. Sawant also hinted that the state BJP government might allow only coronavirus negative people with a valid certificate once trains and flight operations resume. He said opening of Goan borders, which are currently sealed off in view of the coronavirus spread, will depend upon the Central and state guidelines. The national lockdown is in force till May 3.
First Published: Wed, April 22 2020. 01:13 IST

