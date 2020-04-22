PCI issues notice to Maharashtra govt over non-delivery of newspapers

-
The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state, seeking an explanation and expressing concern over the issue.
The Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to stop door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.
It said the order did not adhere to the central government's directive issued on March 23 to Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs to ensure operational continuity of print media in view of the threat of Covid-19 outbreak.
The Press Council of India (PCI) had also advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
