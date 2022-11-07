JUST IN
Morbi bridge mishap: HC issues notice to state govt, seeks report by Nov 14
Enjoyed journey of 37 years in Supreme Court, says outgoing CJI U U Lalit
ED grills ex-Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari in teacher recruitment scam
Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said
Lucknow logs 42 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, inspection of houses underway
Latest LIVE: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's Player of the Month for Oct 2022
UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveils statue of former PM Chandra Shekhar in Ballia
Rajeev Chandrasekhar to embark on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir today
We condemn the decision, says Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter firings
Police reluctant to file FIR as complaint has army general's name: Imran
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Morbi bridge mishap: HC issues notice to state govt, seeks report by Nov 14
Cheetahs flown from Namibia kill first prey in Kuno National Park
Business Standard

Pet-friendly travel picks up in India as airlines, hotels feed into demand

The pandemic has further fuelled the trend as travelling with pets picked up during the period

Topics
Tourism industry | airlines | Travel

Akshara Srivastava  |  New Delhi 

Pet-friendly holidays
Pet-friendly holidays have spawned a whole ecosystem – from pet transportation services to hotels hosting guests along with their pets

For Riya Mittal, leaving behind her pooch while on vacation is a thought not worthy of entertaining. So, two-year-old Robin, an indie pup she adopted during the pandemic, is just back in Delhi from a holiday in Kerala. And in two weeks the duo is off again, this time to Pune, visiting Mittal’s grandmother.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tourism industry

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 17:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.