Petrol in Delhi to be cheaper by Rs 8 as AAP govt decides to cut VAT

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre, a move Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will give relief to Delhiites from inflation.
The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have now become cheaper compared to other cities in the National Capital Region, Kejriwal said.
At a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, it was decided that the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol will be reduced from the present 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent, leading to a cut of around Rs 8 per litre, government officials said.
