Petrol unchanged at Rs 90.93 for 2nd day in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 81.32

Petrol price on Thursday remained stable for the second straight day at Rs 90.93 per litre in the capital and diesel price unchanged at Rs 81.32, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. In Mumbai, petrol price stood at Rs 97.34 per litre--the same as yesterday. In Chennai, petrol rose by 0.07 paise to sell at Rs 92.97. Diesel was retailing at Rs 86.37 in the city. In Bengaluru, stayed unchanged at Rs 93.98 and Rs 86.21 respectively. Last week, petrol prices breached the Rs 90-a-litre mark to touch an all-time high of Rs 90.19 in the capital after the rate was hiked by 31 paise. are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. This stability has comes amid an outcry over record high have been witnessing an upswing since January, leading to demands for a cut in excise duty. Earlier, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the had gone up because of a lower production in oil-producing nations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a meeting on February 3 decided to go on with the output curbs. The increase in fuel prices has been criticised by the opposition parties such as the Congress that said that the Narendra Modi government should have cut excise duty to ease consumer pain. Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the Centre and state governments will have to together work out a mechanism to bring retail rates to reasonable levels. "This is a very vexatious issue. An issue in which no answer except reducing the price (of fuel) will convince anyone. I know I am treading on an area and whatever I may say, to bring in the reality into picture, will only sound like I am obfuscating." "I am avoiding my answer. I am shifting the blame," she said addressing a gathering at an event organised by the Chennai Citizens' Forum.

She went on to explain the tax structure and how production cuts by oil cartel OPEC and its allies had led to a rally in the international oil prices, leading to a hike in retail rates in India. She, however, said the answer may lie in bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which will end the cascading impact of taxes and bring uniformity.

On Tuesday, Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to bring petroleum products under GST purview as early as possible. Currently, the central government levies a fixed rate of excise duty while states levy different rates of VAT. Under GST, the two would merge and bring uniformity, solving the problem of fuel rates being higher in states with higher VAT.On Tuesday, Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to bring petroleum products under GST purview as early as possible. In an interview, Pradhan said, "From day one I have been urging GST Council to bring petroleum under GST purview. We are continuously urging the council and today again I am requesting GST Council to consider our demand." He mentioned that if the GST Council decides to bring petroleum products under GST purview, it will be a big relief for common man. It will also be very helpful for the growth of the oil and gas sector. Earlier, he had ruled out any cut in excise duty, for now, to give relief to consumers from the spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel which have touched all-time highs. Here are the in your city today Earlier, he had ruled out any cut in excise duty, for now, to give relief to consumers from the spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel which have touched all-time highs.

Cities Petrol Diesel Mumbai Rs 97.34 Rs 88.44 Jaipur Rs 98.76 Rs 90.27 Bhopal Rs 98.96 Rs 89.42 Hyderabad Rs 94.54 Rs 88.69 Bengaluru Rs 93.98 Rs 86.21 Patna Rs 93.25 Rs 86.57 Chennai Rs 92.97 Rs 86.37 Trivandrum Rs 92.65 Rs 87.22 Kolkata Rs 91.12 Rs 84.20 Bhubaneshwar Rs 91.50 Rs 88.47 New Delhi Rs 90.93 Rs 81.32 Dehradun Rs 89.68 Rs 81.97 Lucknow Rs 88.96 Rs 81.78 Noida Rs 89.02 Rs 81.51 Gurugram Rs 88.88 Rs 81.90 Raipur Rs 89.39 Rs 88.08 Panjim Rs 88.78 Rs 85.70 Ahmedabad Rs 87.90 Rs 87.40 Gandhinagar Rs 88.09 Rs 87.58 Chandigarh Rs 87.50 Rs 81.02