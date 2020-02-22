Pharmexcil sends masks and gloves to China to help people fight coronavrus

Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) has announced a donation of nearly 100,000 personal protective items to Indian missions in China for helping people against the deadly new epidemic in that country.

The pharma industry body, which works under the Union Commerce Ministry, said it was extending its full support to the Indian missions in China to fight the outbreak and helping the Chinese population cope with the crisis. Pharmexcil director general Ravi Udaya Bhaskar issued a statement on Friday while giving the details of the assistance organised by the organisation.

The council has pledged personal protective items including face masks and hand gloves. It has procured and supplied 30,000 three-ply surgical masks, 25,000 two-ply surgical masks and 25,000 gloves to the Consul General of India in Shanghai and abut 20,000 three-ply surgical masks to the Indian Embassy in Beijing, according to Udaya Bhaskar.