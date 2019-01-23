Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of finance ministry days before budget

Railway minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of finance and corporate affairs ministries as incumbent Arun Jaitley gets medical treatment in the US, it was announced on Wednesday.

Jaitley's portfolios have been temporarily assigned to Goyal in addition to his existing portfolios, said a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Jaitley has been designated as a minister without portfolio "during the period of his indisposition or till such time when he is able to resume his work", the communique said days before the government presents the interim budget on February 1.

Goyal, 54, will be taking temporary charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministries for the second time because of Jaitley’s ill health.

Goyal, a chartered account, was brought in as a cabinet minister in charge of railways after a series of train accidents.