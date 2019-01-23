By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Security stepped up at Delhi Metro, IGI airport ahead of Republic Day
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: From background to forefront of Congress politics
- Practise, perfect: Pictures of dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade
- IT, BFSI, BPO to see growth in hiring activities in next 6 months: Report
- NIA court shouldn't have accepted photocopies as proof in Malegaon case: HC
- Final hearing on pleas against 16% Maratha quota from Feb 6: Bombay HC
- Water crisis could worsen India's bad loan problem, says WWF report
- HC asks Maharashtra govt to take decision on Ola, Uber fares within 8 weeks
- Over 50% funds for national parties in FY 2017-18 from unknown sources: ADR
- Sharif very serious, should be shifted to hospital without delay: Doctor
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of finance ministry days before budget
Jaitley will be minister without portfolio, the government announced days before it presents the interim budget on February 1
BS Web Team & Agencies |
https://mybs.in/2X32qa4
Railway minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of finance and corporate affairs ministries as incumbent Arun Jaitley gets medical treatment in the US, it was announced on Wednesday.
Jaitley's portfolios have been temporarily assigned to Goyal in addition to his existing portfolios, said a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.
Jaitley has been designated as a minister without portfolio "during the period of his indisposition or till such time when he is able to resume his work", the communique said days before the government presents the interim budget on February 1.
Goyal, 54, will be taking temporary charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministries for the second time because of Jaitley’s ill health.
Goyal, a chartered account, was brought in as a cabinet minister in charge of railways after a series of train accidents.
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 21:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU