PM Modi cancels visit to Punjab's Ferozepur amid 'major lapse in security'

PM on Wednesday cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur, said

"Today morning PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out: MHA

"When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Police," said MHA.

Around 30 kms away from Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM, the ministry added.

"The PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

"Also in view of the contingency plan Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed.

After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," said MHA.

MHA said it is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

"I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, foundation stones for development works worth Rs 42,750 crore will be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people," Modi had said in a tweet earlier on Wednesday

The weather was inclement in many parts of Punjab, including Bathinda and Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Modi is visiting poll-bound Punjab after a gap of two years and it is his first trip to the state after repeal of the farm laws by his government. The three legislations had led to a year-long farmers' stir at Delhi borders.

The prime minister was supposed to lay the foundation stones of development projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

The projects also include four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

Modi was also scheduled to address a rally in the district.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi cancels his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons", Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces from the stage pic.twitter.com/j9Ykcmv9KA — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

It is sad that PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted... State Police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally... CM Channi refused to get on phone to either address the matter or solve it: BJP chief JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/x1GMIn7Wj6 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022