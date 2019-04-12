JUST IN
PM Modi gets Russia's highest state award for promoting bilateral ties

Narendra Modi was named for the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle'.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Russia has awarded its highest state decoration to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties between the two countries.

Modi was named for the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award on Thursday, a Russian embassy official said.

Modi has been conferred with the award for promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, the official said.
