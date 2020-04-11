India has to keep lockdown's gains; PM has taken right decision: Kejriwal

-
A correct decision has been taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a video conference of CMs with the PM on Saturday.
As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the extension of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown which ends on April 14.
"PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp(ortant) to extend it," Kejriwal tweeted.
Earlier, Kejriwal along with other state CMs had suggested the extension of the lockdown till April 30.
The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, government sources said on Saturday after Modi's interaction with chief ministers, news agency PTI reported.
"Most states requested to extend the lockdown by two weeks and the Centre is considering the request," the government source added.
