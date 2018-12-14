JUST IN
No JPC probe of Rafale, 'disruptors' have lost: Jaitley attacks Congress
Modi helped Anil Ambani in Rafale deal, says Rahul as SC refuses probe

The Congress party has accused the government of corruption in the deal to buy 36 Rafale planes.

Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a press conference | Photo: ANI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party will prove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government helped businessman Anil Ambani in the Rafale fighter jet, responding after the Supreme Court refused to order a probe into the defence contract.

"You can hide, you can run, but you can’t be saved," said Gandhi about Modi at a press conference in Delhi.

The Congress party has accused the government of corruption in the deal to buy 36 Rafale planes and a decision to pick Ambani’s company Reliance Defence as an offset partner.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday said it will not examine the deal and accepted the government’s explanations on the decision-making process, the final price and Reliance Defence’s selection.
