Deputy leader of the Committee, Asle Toje, said on March 15 that Prime Minister is the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, Times Now has reported. Praising PM Modi's governance, he added that India is becoming wealthy and influential under the leadership of .

Asle Toje termed India a legacy of peace and added that India is destined to be a superpower. Furthermore, he said that PM Modi is the most trusted leader for preventing war, and only he can establish peace, according to the report.

Notably, Alse Toje is the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It is important to note that this committee is the decision-making body for the winner. The committee is in India, and Asle was interviewed by ABP News, where he said that PM Modi is one of the most reliable faces of peace in the world.

Asle also said that India continues to play a pivotal role in containing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He added that PM Modi is a leader who not only takes care of uplifting India and its economy but also contributes a great deal in matters around the world.