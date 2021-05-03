PM takes key decisions to boost availability of personnel in Covid fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the growing need of adequate human resources for responding to the second wave of pandemic in the country. Many important decisions were taken which will significantly boost availability of medical personnel in Covid duty.

NEET-PG will be postponed for at least four months and the exam will not be held before August 31, 2021. Students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties.

Some of the key decisions include

Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments.

Medical Interns to be deployed in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty.

Final year MBBS students can be utilized for tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases under supervision of faculty.

B.Sc./GNM Qualified Nurses to be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman.





Further, state governments can make available additional health professionals engaged through this process to private Covid Hospitals as well in surge areas.

The vacant posts of doctors, nurses, allied professionals and other healthcare staff in Health and Medical departments be filled through accelerated processes within 45 days through contractual appointments, based on NHM norms.

The States have been requested to consider the above incentives to maximise manpower availability.