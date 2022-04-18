Police denies attempts made to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque

Commissioner on Monday said 23 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

A investigation team came under a “minor” attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during in Jahangirpuri, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “His family members pelted two stones at the police team. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained in this case. The situation is completely under control now,” she said. “We go by evidence and not by associations,” he responded.

When asked about the BJP's allegation that one of the arrested accused was affiliated to the AAP, Asthana refused to comment and said an offender is an offender.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)