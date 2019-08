Status of Policing in India Report 2019 by Common Cause and Centre for the Study Developing Societies, highlights the dismal work conditions in which the operate in the country. A survey of nearly 12,000 personnel across 22 states, along with interviews with their family members, finds that the forces work with just 3/4th of its required capacity. The institutional neglect of two key responsibilities — of improving work conditions and of orienting the to a more sophisticated, democratic and humane work ethic — emerges as the most striking finding of the study.