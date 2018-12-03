Police officer, man killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in ÚP

A police inspector and a man were killed in Uttar Pradesh's district on Monday when a mob of hundreds threw stones and set fire to a police post to protest an alleged incident of

Additional Director General (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar said the protestors from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on the police and indulged in arson, setting ablaze vehicles and Chingarwathi Police Chowki. Inspector Subodh Kumar, who worked at the Siana Police Station, died in the violence.

Police also said a 20-year-old man identified as Sumit, died of gunshot wounds.

As tension prevailed in the area following the violence that lasted nearly three hours, the Uttar Pradesh government deployed additional police, including over 1,000 personnel of anti-riot forces and ordered probes by a special investigation team, the intelligence department, and a magistrate.

Anand Kumar, Additional Directer General for Law and Order, said in Lucknow that trouble started after villagers found some body parts of cows in a jungle in Mahaw village.

"This morning carcasses of the cows were found dumped in a forest area outside the village. Activists of right-wing organisations soon gathered at the spot and alleged that people of a community were indulging in cow slaughter," said.

Angry villagers and members of various Hindu groups brought the animal remains in tractor-trolley to the Chingarwathi Police Chowki and demanded action against the culprits.

They raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh State Highway.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha, Sub-divisional Magistrate Avinash Kumar Maurya and other senior officials tried to reason with the protestors but they refused to budge.

The protesters soon turned violent, pelting stones on policemen and indulging in arson, said Anand Kumar, adding that police had to open fire in self-defence.

He said the UP government acted swiftly and ordered an SIT probe, besides an inquiry by the ADG intelligence and a magisterial probe.

"Police inspector Subodh Kumar died in hospital during treatment after being hit by a blunt object, probably stone," he said.

Anand Kumar said the exact reason for the policeman’s death will be known after a post-mortem and the inquiry by the Additional Directer General for intelligence who has been asked to submit a report in 48 hours.

DM Jha said, "Some people took the bodies of the animals and tried to block the road. The policemen were attacked when they tried to get the road opened."

Meanwhile, mobile footage from the area, shot by onlookers showed young men attacking policemen with stones.

The violence started at around 10 am in Siana area in the district where a major three-day Islamic congregation had concluded this afternoon. The policemen warned against attempts to spread any misleading information, saying the incident was not related in any way to the congregation.

"The incident occurred 40-50 km away from the congregation site. Some miscreants were behind the violence and action is being taken against them in accordance with law," the Police tweeted in the evening.