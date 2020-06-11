Population of Gir lions rises by 29%; kudos to people of Gujarat, says PM

The population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat's has increased by almost 29 per cent, according to a report released by the state.

Participation of local community has helped in increasing population in Gujarat's Gir forest, a senior environment ministry official said on Wednesday.

Soumitra Dasgupta, Inspector General, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, said a land project initiated in 2018, which is in the midst of implementation, will further help in the conservation and protection of Asiatic lions in the state.

The species is doing excellent and the number is going up. Participation of the local population has helped, habitat has improved, he said.

One land project has also been initiated in 2018 at the behest of the prime minister. We are in the midst of implementation. The project is to give the lions a proper habitat and improve veterinarian facilities to tackle diseases and livelihood to the local population who live around the sanctuary, Dasgupta said.

As per the figures released by the state, the number of Asiatic lions in the region has increased to 674 in 2020 from 523 in 2015.

How the number of lions was calculated in 2020

In the report, the state chief warden said the Gujarat forest department carried out a population estimation exercise' on the night of June 5 and 6 when there was full moon. Normally, a census is carried out. The Poonam Avlokan' (full-moon night estimation exercise) showed that the lions population had reached 674, a 28.87 per cent increase. The exercise also revealed that the area inhabited by lions has increased by 36 per cent from 22,000 sq km in 2015 to 30,000 sq km in 2020.





Why was a population estimation exercise carried out and not actual counting?

The exercise was undertaken as the five yearly census could not be carried out in May due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. Over 1,500 forest guards, foresters and range forest officers were deputed on policing duty to enforce the lockdown. The Forest Department invites NGOs, experts and enthusiasts to join the Census for transparency and augmenting manpower, but this time, Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava said on June 3, it was not advisable to send so many people inside the forest as the Bronx Zoo in New York had reported a case of transmission of novel coronavirus from a human to a tigress.



As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, an increase of 27 per cent from 2010.

How is this ‘observation’ different from a regular census?

The Lion Census involves larger participation. Around 2,000 officers, experts and volunteers were involved in the 2015 Census. That makes the Census more transparent. The lion ‘observation’ this month was conducted by around 1,400 forest staff and a few experts.





Details of the population of lions in Gir forest

The population of 674 comprised 161 males, 260 females, 116 sub-adult lions and 137 cubs, it said.