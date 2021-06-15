Post-vaccination deaths are 0.0002% of 235 mn doses given till June 7: Govt

JUST IN
A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a student traveling abroad for higher studies, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Tuesday, clarified that the number of deaths among those who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine represents just 0.0002 per cent of the 235 million doses administered so far.

The health ministry was responding to media reports which claimed that there had been instances of people developing health complications after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jab, leading to the death of the vaccine recipient in some cases.

As per the media reports, 488 deaths following vaccination are linked to post-COVID complications between Jan 16-June 7, 2021, where the total vaccination coverage was 235 million doses

Such cases are referred to as AEFI or ‘Adverse Event Following Immunisation’. It is defined as: Any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine. It can be any unfavourable or unintended sign, abnormal laboratory finding, symptom or disease

In a press note, the health ministry claimed that media reports talking about AEFIs following vaccination were based on “incomplete and limited understanding of the matter at hand”.

“The number of deaths reported following COVID-19 vaccination in the country is only 0.0002% of 23.5 crore doses administered which is within the expected death rates in a population,” the press note added.

“It is also important and pertinent to note that the mortality rates for those testing positive for COVID-19 disease is over 1% and COVID-19 vaccination can prevent these deaths. Therefore, the risk of dying following vaccination is negligible as compared to the known risk of dying because of COVID-19,” the health ministry explained.

First Published: Tue, June 15 2021. 16:19 IST

