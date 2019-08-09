JUST IN
President gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation legislation

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave assent to a legislation through which Jammu and Kashmir would be split into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

The President has given assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, a home ministry official said.
First Published: Fri, August 09 2019. 20:10 IST

