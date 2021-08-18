Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar appointed new director of IIM Calcutta

Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar is the new director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, the institute said on Wednesday.

Sarkar is a professor at the Management Information Systems Group of the Institute. He obtained his B Tech, M Tech, and PhD degrees in computer science and engineering from IIT Kharagpur and is a leading researcher in the field of information systems with numerous publications in international journals.

The institute said that Professor Sarkar was selected from a large number of highly accomplished and qualified aspirants from India and abroad, through a very rigorous search process that lasted several months.

The institute also said that he has vast experience in key leadership roles in India and extensive exposure to universities and academic communities worldwide.

Congratulating, the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, said, “Professor Sarkar knows intimately, its history, culture and the aspirations of its large body of faculty, students, alumni, staff, Board, and all stakeholders.”

Moreover, he is acutely aware of “what needs to be done and how it must be done” to help achieve its global aspirations," he added.

The appointment of the new director comes months after the resignation of Professor Anju Seth following tension with the Board. There was also conflict between Seth and the faculty.

In March, the board accepted the resignation of Seth and Professor Subir Bhattacharya was appointed as director-in-charge.