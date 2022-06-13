Prophet row: From UP to Assam, communal violence erupts across India

TSeveral places in Uttar Pradesh are under curfew, and the same is true for the states of Assam and Maharashtra.

After suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial comments against Prophet Mohammed led to the global Islamic community condemning her speech, numerous protests have broken out in several parts of the country, leading to the imposition of Section 144 and FIRs.

Indian ambassadors to several Arab countries like UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were called by the host countries to lodge their protest over Sharma's remarks.

Several states saw large communal protests over the weekend.

Assam

Assam Police had banned any kind of gathering when a call for protests was made by several groups. Section 144 of the CrPC was first imposed in Cachar and Karimganj.

On Sunday, the district administrations of Bongaigaon and Hailakandi also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in their respective districts.

Uttar Pradesh

A total of 227 people were arrested from various UP districts in connection with Friday violence.

In a statement on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "227 persons have been arrested in the state for Friday violence. This includes 68 in Prayagraj, 50 in Hathras, 48 in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad, and eight in Firozabad."

People pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur as people took to rowdiness during their protests after Friday prayers.

Security personnel conduct a flag march, a day after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remark on Prophet Muhammad, in Prayagraj, Saturday | Photo: PTI

Ahead of religious festivals, the administration of Ghaziabad has decided to clamp section 144 across the district till August 10.

The use of loudspeakers is not allowed except in religious spaces, and sloganeering of any sort, orally or in writing (posters, pamphlets, pamphlets, social media etc.) will not be allowed during the period.

Jharkhand

Police have strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people in the aftermath of violent protests.

Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.

Around 3,500 security personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed, and more than two dozen people were critically injured.

West Bengal

Violence erupted in certain pockets of Howrah district on Saturday as agitators staged demonstrations.

The tension broke out in the minority-dominated Panchal area after protesters attacked and ransacked a local club there. When the police tried to disperse them, the agitators pelted stones at the cops. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and fire teargas shells to disperse the mob.

Tension also prevailed in the minority-dominated Domjur area, where the police station was attacked late Friday evening.

People belonging to the Muslim community raise slogans during a protest at Bolpur in Birbhum district, Sunday | Photo: PTI

Gujarat

Four police personnel were injured on Sunday during a clash in Gujarat's Borsad town following rumours that a group of minority community members were cornered.

"Rumours were making rounds that a group of a minority community in Borsad were cornered, because of which large group of the community took to the streets and started pelting stones on police and police vehicles," said Ahmedabad Range Inspector General V. Chandrasekhar.

Police hurled tear gas cells to disperse the mob, after which the situation was brought under control.

Police personnel chase away people during their protest demanding arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in Ahmedabad, Sunday | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir

On Monday, curfew continued for the fifth consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar towns, as the police have arrested one person for making an inflammatory speech.

Groups of two communities have accused each other of stoking communal tensions after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque.

New Delhi

In the capital, two men were arrested last week for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and holding a protest without permission in the Jama Masjid area.

Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid on June 10, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Sharma.