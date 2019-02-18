- Top 10 biz headlines: Bank CEO pay, IndiGo crisis, term insurance, and more
Pulwama encounter LIVE updates: 4 soldiers killed; 3 terrorists trapped
An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out today leading to the death of 4 soldiers. Track LIVE updates on Pulwama encounter
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pinglan area of Pulwama district today, in which four Army personnel were killed. According to reports two to three terrorists are trapped in the area. The gunfight started late Sunday night after security forces, including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), surrounded Pinglena village upon receiving a tip off that Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were hiding in the area.
"As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired triggering the gunfight," police sources said, adding that a search operation is ongoing at the site.
The encounter comes days after over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama.
The encounter is still underway. Catch LIVE updates on Pulwama encounter.
