Pulwama: Indian water-sharing remarks send Pak knocking at WB, UNSC doors

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, India’s talks of choking water supply to Pakistan, even from rivers allocated to it under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), are likely to raise serious concerns in Islamabad. The world’s third-most water-stressed country according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan has in the past warned that such a move might be perceived as "an act of war".

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asked the World Bank to take note of India’s recent statements on IWT. A 1960 ...