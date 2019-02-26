Pulwama revenge: Amit Shah, Rahul, Mufti react to IAF air strike across LoC

Soon after the (IAF) carried out well-planned pre-dawn air atrikes across LoC destroying major terror outfits in Pakistan, leaders across political lines praised the move as a much-needed response to the February 14 which had claimed the lives of over 40 Central Reserve Police Forec (CRPF) personnel.

Here is what leaders, ministers and actors had to say about IAF's air strikes across LoC:

'I salute the pilots of the IAF'

I salute the pilots of the — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

'Nation stands firmly behind the armed forces'

From the government, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the air strike carried out by the inside Pakistan, saying the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces. "It was a necessary step required for the security of the country ... it was an act of maha parakram (mightily act)," he said.

'New India will not spare any acts of terror'

Today's strong action shows the will and resolve of a New India. Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2019

I congratulate and salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces. Today’s action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong & decisive leadership of PM @narendramodi. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2019

'Political will of PM Modi made all the difference'

Every Indian who had d pain n anguish of d martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning. Salute to d Air Force for a meticulous operation. Our forces r world class anyway. It is d political will of our PM n team that made all d difference. — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) February 26, 2019

"Every Indian who had the pain and anguish of the martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning. Salute to the Air Force for a meticulous operation. Our forces are world class anyway. It is the political will of our PM and team that made all the difference," said Madhav.

'IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters'

IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lauded the Indian Air Force's (IAF) meticulous operation across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan's

' made us proud'

I salute the bravery of pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019

'My salute to the Indian Air Force'

My Salute to the Indian Airforce. Jai Jawan.. Jai Hind..#IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 26, 2019

India will retaliate ‘harder and stronger'

They say they want India to bleed with a 1000 cuts. We say that each time you attack us, be certain we will get back at you, harder and stronger. Salute the brave pilots of the @IAF_MCC that carried out the strikes. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/3dLvr5oX0B — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 26, 2019

'Modi scoring several victories with his actions to eradicate terrorism'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his daring actions to eradicate terrorism. He also thanked Modi on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for the daring action by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in destroying the terror camps operating inside Pakistan through air strikes early on Tuesday. According to Palaniswami, Modi is scoring several victories with his actions to eradicate terrorism.

'Totally new ball game'

We’ve entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a “preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack”. Totally new ballgame. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

Conference leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on JeM camps is a "totally new ball game" as it was first time that air power was used during peace time to hit terrorist targets in the neighbouring country.

"We've entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a 'preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack'. Totally new ballgame," Abdullah tweeted.

'Clinical strike, completely paralysing the enemy response'

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal B S Dhanoa for the "brave and effective air strikes" in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

Badal hailed Modi and Dhanoa for the "clinical strike, completely paralysing the enemy response".

'Pakistan should adopt a reconciliatory stand'

Since Pak has claimed that no casualties were reported despite IAF violating LoC ,they should adopt a reconciliatory stand as opposed to further escalation. Or else, an already volatile situation will spiral out of control and as usual Kashmiris will be the biggest casualties. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 26, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboob Mufti on Tueday asked Pakistan not to escalate the situation after the Indian Air Force carried out a raid on camps of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a tweet, she said Kashmiris will be the biggest casualties if the situation spirals out of control.

'Salute the Indian Air Force'

Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 26, 2019

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) over its successful air strike inside Pakistan.

'Let us pray for the continued safety of those who protect us'

And they returned safely... which is a feat in itself. Let us pray for the continued safety of those who protect us... https://t.co/DU4iq1hc36 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2019

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi observed that the Air Force’s mission was a “hugely successful” one as it penetrated deep into LoC.

Congress Party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also responded to the IAF's air strike

In the war of right & wrong, You can not afford to be neutral, The war against terror outfits is spot on... Bravo Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC Jai Hind

Bravo Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC Jai Hind