Rage rooms are all the rage but are they a healthy way of venting anger?

It was 2017 and Anushka Gupta (name changed on request) was looking for a way to “let it all out”. So she did something that was, to put it mildly, out of the ordinary. She headed to a scrapyard near her house in New Delhi, paid the worker there Rs 500 as he looked at her incredulously, armed herself with a spanner and furiously started attacking everything she saw in that small shed.