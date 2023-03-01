Rahul Gandhi sheds Bharat Jodo Yatra look, trims beard for Cambridge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appeared without his trademark long beard and white shirt, a look he acquired during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was making a visit to Cambridge University and appeared looking sharp in a suit and trimmed beard. Gandhi is also scheduled to deliver a lecture on "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century".
This is the first time Gandhi has appeared in this look since the Yatra concluded over a month ago after covering 12 states and two union territories over 150 days.
#RahulGandhi’s new look ahead of Cambridge lecture. He cleans up good ! pic.twitter.com/xasgETJwpe— Griha Atul (@GrihaAtul) March 1, 2023
At Cambridge, Gandhi will also deliver closed-dorr sessions on "Big Data and Democracy" and "India-China relations" with Professor Shruti Kapila, an Indian-origin Fellow, Tutor and Director of Studies at the university's Corpus Christi College and Co-Director of the Global Humanities Initiative.
On Tuesday, Cambridge had tweeted, "Our @CambridgeMBA programme is pleased to welcome #India's leading Opposition leader and MP @RahulGandhi of the Indian National Congress...He will speak today as a visiting fellow of @CambridgeJBS on the topic of "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century".
He replied with a tweet saying, "Looking forward to visiting my alma mater @cambridge_uni and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS. Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy".
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 16:36 IST
