Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate three-day Tribal Fest in Chhattisgarh on Dec 27

will inaugurate a three-day national-level tribal dance festival in Raipur, which is scheduled to be held from December 27 to 29.

The event, which is being organised to preserve and promote tribal folk art, will be held at science college grounds. Several senior Congress leaders are expected to attend the event. Chief Minister will preside over the function.

The state capital is prepared for the event where chief ministers from all the states have been invited. Officials said over 1,350 participants from 25 states and Union Territories (UTs) apart from participants from six countries would be taking part in the event.

The dance competition will be based on four themes including wedding or auspicious occasions, harvest/agriculture festivals, traditional festivals and open competition. Around 39 tribal groups would be participating in the four different categories covering around 43 dance styles.