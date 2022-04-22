Rajiv Kumar steps down as Niti Aayog Vice Chairman; Suman Bery replaces him

has stepped down as Vice Chairman and will be replaced by Suman K Bery, a former director general of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

Bery is now non-resident fellow at Bruegel, a European think tank specializing in economics. Kumar took over as vice chairman in August 2017 after his predecessor Arvind Panagariya left NITI Aayog, which replaced the .

Bery will join from May 1, 2022, according to a government order. After Kumar’s exit, the entire Aayog will be likely reconstituted.

Kumar holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford and a PhD from Lucknow University. He was a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). He has authored several books on Indian economy and national security.

Earlier, he was Secretary General of the FICCI and had also served as Director and Chief Executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

He was a member of the National Security Advisory Board between 2006 and 2008. He has also served as the chief economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and held senior positions in the Asian Development Bank, the Indian Ministry of Industries, and the Ministry of Finance.