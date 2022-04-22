Rajiv Kumar steps down as Niti Aayog Vice Chairman; Suman Bery replaces him

-
ALSO READ
Biz sentiment hit two-year high in Q2 as Covid second wave eased off: NCAER
Rajiv Kumar steps down as Niti Aayog vice chairman: Reports
Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index Round 1
Access to fuel, sanitation, power better in 2019-20: NITI Aayog report
UP last again in NITI Aayog Health Index 2019-20, Kerala tops ranking
-
Rajiv Kumar has stepped down as Niti Aayog Vice Chairman and will be replaced by Suman K Bery, a former director general of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).
Bery is now non-resident fellow at Bruegel, a European think tank specializing in economics. Kumar took over as vice chairman in August 2017 after his predecessor Arvind Panagariya left NITI Aayog, which replaced the Planning Commission.
Bery will join from May 1, 2022, according to a government order. After Kumar’s exit, the entire Aayog will be likely reconstituted.
Kumar holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford and a PhD from Lucknow University. He was a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). He has authored several books on Indian economy and national security.
Earlier, he was Secretary General of the FICCI and had also served as Director and Chief Executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).
He was a member of the National Security Advisory Board between 2006 and 2008. He has also served as the chief economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and held senior positions in the Asian Development Bank, the Indian Ministry of Industries, and the Ministry of Finance.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU