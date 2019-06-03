Ravi Shankar Prasad warns social media firms on misuse of their platforms

-
ALSO READ
India has potential to become $1 trillion digital economy by 2025: Report
Effective regulation
No penal action against social media executives over traceability
Nokia rides 5G wave, surging data consumption to entrench its position
Big-size, contiguous spectrum essential for 5G services, says Trai
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU