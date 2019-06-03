JUST IN
Ravi Shankar Prasad warns social media firms on misuse of their platforms

He asked social media companies to maintain constitutional sanctity

BS Reporter 

Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad took charge of ministry of Law & Justice and of ministry of IT & Electronics | Photo: Sanjay Sharma

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, after taking charge at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday, asked social media companies to maintain constitutional sanctity and guard against misuse of their platforms for acts of terrorism and communalism. “While we all respect freedom of speech and expression that is sacrosanct for us and part of the constitutional guarantee, but that is also subject to reasonable restriction.”
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 21:28 IST

