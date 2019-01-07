From 'Historic to 'gimmick': What parties said about general category quota

The Union on Monday approved 10 per cent in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category, sources said. approved in Govt jobs and education.

The section doesn't get the as of now, the sources explained. The sources also added that Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution will have to be amended for implementation of the decision.

This reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation, they said, adding that the government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday

TV reports claimed that those whose family income is below Rs 8 lakhs per annum and own up to 5 acres of agricultural land.

Series of reactions are pouring in from opposition parties.

Congress backs move, but questions availability of jobs:



Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said his party supported any move to give reservation to those who are economically backward. “However, this is an election gimmick. The has, by the note ban and the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, destroyed jobs and businesses, and caused a loss of Rs 3.5 trillion to the economy,” he told Business Standard.

Another reaction came from Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Harsih Rawat told ANI, “Bohot der kar di meherbaanaateaate', that also when elections are around the corner. No matter what they do, what 'jumlas' they give, nothing is going to save this Govt”

AIMIM mentions Constitution rights:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Constitution doesn't permit reservations on economic grounds."Reservations are meant to correct historical injustice to Dalits. For poverty alleviation, one may run various schemes but reservations are meant for justice.

How the Left reacted:

Kerela CM also welcomed the move, but said the decision was taken keeping in mind the elections. He also tols the reporters, "The CPI(M) has earlier itself wanted reservation for the economically weaker people among higher castes." Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also welcomed the move.

BJP leaders laud move

Hailing the move, BJP MP and Dalit leader Udit Raj told ANI that the 50 percent bar on is not a Constitutional binding and reservation can be provided even up to 70 percent.

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party also welcomed the decision. LJP leader Chirag Paswan said in a statement that the poor are a group in themselves and should never be discriminated on the ground of castes as he welcomed the decision.

JD(U) seeks all-party support:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), a BJP ally lauded the move and asked for all party support in terms of 10 per cent general category In a statement, JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said all political parties should support the constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament to help the socially and economically deprived sections of upper castes.

Apart from most parties, other leaders such as Ram Vilas Paswan and Ramdas Athawale, both allies of the government, supported the move, as did Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.



The Nationalist Congress Party said if the move was the "beginning" to cancel the reservation for SCs and STs "as per the RSS' stand". "The government should explain if that (process) has begun through this decision...will it cancel reservations being given to SCs, STs and others?" said senior party leader Nawab Malik.