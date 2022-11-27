JUST IN
Renoir, Picasso and more up for grabs at AstaGuru's international auction
Russia-Ukraine war to blame for fewer migratory birds in Haridwar: Expert
Innovator Sonam Wangchuk bags seventh Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios award
Kerala Police files FIR, names Archbishop as accused in Vizhinjamport clash
Customs nabs flier from Dubai with gold worth Rs 48 lakh at Kochi
Cal HC seeks BCI's reply on mother's identification for advocate enrollment
Jamia Milia Islamia violence: Court seeks explanation from Delhi Police
SC flags concerns about ECI autonomy and 'lightning speed' CEC appointment
Elon Musk and the confessions of a reader of Ayn Rand novels
Firefighters try to douse Bhagirath Palace market fire for 4th day in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Russia-Ukraine war to blame for fewer migratory birds in Haridwar: Expert
Business Standard

Renoir, Picasso and more up for grabs at AstaGuru's international auction

AstaGuru has focused largely on presenting works by eminent modern and contemporary Indian artists so far

Topics
Picasso paintings | Paintings | Art auction

Ritwik Sharma  |  New Delhi 

Renoir, Picasso and more up for grabs at AstaGuru's international auction
Courtesy: AstaGuru

The works of some of the most iconic artists who revolutionised modern art in the 20th century will adorn the first exclusive international auction of AstaGuru on Monday and Tuesday.

The highlight of the prized collection is a painting by French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the Mumbai-based auction house said.

Titled “Baigneuse Assise” or the Seated Bather (circa 1915), this painting was once in possession of British playwright and novelist William Somerset Maugham.

A signature piece of Renoir, whose legacy includes portraits, landscapes and a celebration of feminine sensuality, the painting also featured on the cover of Maugham’s book, “Purely for my Pleasure” (1962).

Other European bigwigs whose works will go under the hammer include Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Fernand Léger, Bernard Buffet, Marc Chagall and Salvador Dali. A unique work by American pop art figurehead Andy Warhol will also be on offer, besides experimental artworks by leading contemporary artists such as Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, Robert Indiana and Marc Sijan.

Courtesy: AstaGuru

Courtesy: AstaGuru

AstaGuru has focused largely on presenting works by eminent modern and contemporary Indian artists so far. That has been “a cornerstone of our business”, says Siddanth Shetty, vice-president, business strategy and operations, AstaGuru.

When asked about a new focus with the “milestone” international auction for AstaGuru, Shetty says: “At the same time, we have always sought to diversify our offering by consistently introducing new categories to our portfolio. For example, we launched our ‘Opulent Collectibles’ auction offering fine antiques, furniture, and other collectibles in January 2021, and have since then followed up with two more auctions in the category in 2022. So in line with this sentiment, we have forayed into the international art category with this first standalone auction.”

While looking to explore this segment further following this auction, AstaGuru’s focus will remain on modern and contemporary Indian art, he adds.

On the response expected to the international auction, Shetty says seasoned collectors are always passionate about diversifying their art collections. “They are always open to exploring works by international artists. More so, for a serious collector, the appetite to expand their collection is a natural progression,” he says, adding that AstaGuru’s announcement for the two-day auction has been well-received.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir

Baigneuse Assise (circa 1915

Estimate: Rs 4.34 cr-5.53 cr

Henri Matisse

Femme et Bouquets (1940)

Estimate: Rs 1.97 cr- 2.76 cr

Pablo Picasso

Buste D’homme Et Femme Nus (1969)

Estimate: Rs 2.37 cr-3.95 cr

Marc Chagall

Violoniste Au Village Enneigé (1977)

Estimate: Rs 3 cr-3.79 cr

Damien Hirst

Beautiful Hours Spin Painting IX (2008)

Estimate: Rs 2.37 cr-3.95 cr

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Picasso paintings

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 21:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU