Renoir, Picasso and more up for grabs at AstaGuru's international auction

The works of some of the most iconic artists who revolutionised modern art in the 20th century will adorn the first exclusive international auction of AstaGuru on Monday and Tuesday.

The highlight of the prized collection is a painting by French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the Mumbai-based auction house said.

Titled “Baigneuse Assise” or the Seated Bather (circa 1915), this painting was once in possession of British playwright and novelist William Somerset Maugham.

A signature piece of Renoir, whose legacy includes portraits, landscapes and a celebration of feminine sensuality, the painting also featured on the cover of Maugham’s book, “Purely for my Pleasure” (1962).

Other European bigwigs whose works will go under the hammer include Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Fernand Léger, Bernard Buffet, Marc Chagall and Salvador Dali. A unique work by American pop art figurehead Andy Warhol will also be on offer, besides experimental artworks by leading contemporary artists such as Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, Robert Indiana and Marc Sijan.

Courtesy: AstaGuru

AstaGuru has focused largely on presenting works by eminent modern and contemporary Indian artists so far. That has been “a cornerstone of our business”, says Siddanth Shetty, vice-president, business strategy and operations, AstaGuru.

When asked about a new focus with the “milestone” international auction for AstaGuru, Shetty says: “At the same time, we have always sought to diversify our offering by consistently introducing new categories to our portfolio. For example, we launched our ‘Opulent Collectibles’ auction offering fine antiques, furniture, and other collectibles in January 2021, and have since then followed up with two more auctions in the category in 2022. So in line with this sentiment, we have forayed into the international art category with this first standalone auction.”

While looking to explore this segment further following this auction, AstaGuru’s focus will remain on modern and contemporary Indian art, he adds.

On the response expected to the international auction, Shetty says seasoned collectors are always passionate about diversifying their art collections. “They are always open to exploring works by international artists. More so, for a serious collector, the appetite to expand their collection is a natural progression,” he says, adding that AstaGuru’s announcement for the two-day auction has been well-received.