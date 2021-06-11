JUST IN
The lure of the ineffable: Remembering poet, filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta
Reports suggest CoWin website hacked; health ministry, researchers deny

The Health Ministry and security researchers, however, denied the breach, as news of the hack spread on the internet, sparking panic

BS Reporter 

CoWIN

The CoWin website was hacked, putting data of 150 million users at risk, various websites reported late on Thursday evening.

DarkTracker, in their tweet, stated that information of about 150 million vaccinated people in India is at stake.

The Health Ministry and security researchers, however, denied the breach, as news of the hack spread on the internet, sparking panic.

On June 10, Data Leak Market was selling a database of Covid-19 vaccination in India for $800.

Vaccination data of 150 million people, including name, Aadhaar number, and location, were included. “We are not the original leaker of data. We are the reseller,” the website read.

First Published: Fri, June 11 2021. 00:45 IST

