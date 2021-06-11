Reports suggest CoWin website hacked; health ministry, researchers deny

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine registration: FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine, CoWIN, and more
CoWIN website to be available in Hindi and other regional languages soon
Seven important Coronavirus vaccine updates that you need to know
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Covid vaccine registration for 18 above from today: Things you should know
-
The CoWin website was hacked, putting data of 150 million users at risk, various websites reported late on Thursday evening.
DarkTracker, in their tweet, stated that information of about 150 million vaccinated people in India is at stake.
The Health Ministry and security researchers, however, denied the breach, as news of the hack spread on the internet, sparking panic.
On June 10, Data Leak Market was selling a database of Covid-19 vaccination in India for $800.
Vaccination data of 150 million people, including name, Aadhaar number, and location, were included. “We are not the original leaker of data. We are the reseller,” the website read.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU