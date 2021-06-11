Reports suggest CoWin website hacked; health ministry, researchers deny

The CoWin website was hacked, putting data of 150 million users at risk, various websites reported late on Thursday evening.

DarkTracker, in their tweet, stated that information of about 150 million vaccinated people in India is at stake.

The and security researchers, however, denied the breach, as news of the hack spread on the internet, sparking panic.

On June 10, Data Leak Market was selling a database of Covid-19 vaccination in India for $800.

Vaccination data of 150 million people, including name, Aadhaar number, and location, were included. “We are not the original leaker of data. We are the reseller,” the website read.