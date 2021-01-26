Republic Day 2021: India puts its military might, cultural heritage on show

-
ALSO READ
In pictures: Republic Day Celebrations across the nation
Republic Day LIVE: Military might, cultural diversity on display at parade
Newly inducted Rafale to feature in Republic Day parade for first time
Boris Johnson won't visit India on January 26 over UK Covid-19 crisis
Newly inducted Rafale aircraft makes debut on Republic Day flypast
-
In a display of India’s military might, Rafale fighter jets took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time as the armed forces showcased their T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets on the Rajpath today.
Depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and economic progress, 17 tableaux from states and union territories and nine from different Union ministries and paramilitary forces took part in the 72nd Republic day parade. Six tableaux of the defence ministry also attended the event. Also on display were Bajasal, a folk dance from Kalahandi in Odisha, the Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
This year, the attendance to the Republic Day parade was limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those below 15 years of age and above 65 were not allowed at the venue.
The parade also witnessed several major changes. The contingents only marched a distance of 3.5 km instead of the usual 8.5 km, and for the first time in 55 years, no foreign dignitary attended the January 26 parade.
However, a 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces marched on Rajpath, carrying the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against “oppression and mass atrocities” and liberated the country. India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh — the Golden Jubilee year — commemorating the country’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.
The Indian Army showcased its main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the BrahMos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka and electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade.
The Navy’s tableau this year displayed models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
The Air Force exhibited models of light combat aircraft Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra. Scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and Rohini radar were also part of the IAF tableaux. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army participated in the flypast.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) presented two tableaus: One showcasing light combat aircraft Tejas' successful take off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in 2020; and the other displaying full complement of the anti-tank guided missile systems.
The Republic Day parade ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial in the morning.
The tricolour was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a 21-gun salute. The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.
Meanwhile, the tableaux at the parade highlighted the vision for Ladakh to be carbon neutral, the Sun temple at Modhera in Mehsana District of Gujarat, tea tribes of Assam, shore temple and other monuments of Pallava Dynasty in Tamil Nadu, the Bhakti Movement and saints of Maharashtra, among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU