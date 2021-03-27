Residential societies in Mumbai with 5 or more cases to be sealed: Mayor

-
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will seal the residential societies with five or more cases, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday
"We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rise buildings than in slums and 'chawls'. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed," Pednekar said.
On Friday, Mumbai reported 5,513 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily rise so far, taking the total infection count to 385,628.
Alarmed by the rise in infections, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered night curfew in the entire state from Sunday (March 28) onwards.
Further, malls will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am, according to an official statement from the chief minister's office.
Pednekar said night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28.
