Richest 1% of Indians now own 13 times more wealth than bottom half: Oxfam

-
ALSO READ
New GST rates come in effect from today: Check the rate change list here
Why do states want a bigger share of GST?
GST: Understanding how the rules around tax on rent will apply to tenants
GST collection jumps 28% YoY in July to second highest ever at Rs 1.49 trn
Will bumper GST collections weaken states' case for compensation?
-
However, the top 10 per cent wealth group spends a mere 0.4 per cent of their income on these items," the report said. Moreover, inequality has become worse since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. "The top 5 per cent have continued to see their prosperity rise to owning around three-fifth of the total wealth in India (nearly 62 per cent), which is higher than the pre-pandemic years," it said. "While the country suffers from multiple crises like hunger, unemployment, inflation and health calamities, India's billionaires are doing extremely well for themselves. The poor meanwhile in India are unable to afford even basic necessities to survive. The number of hungry Indians increased to 350 million in 2022 from 190 million in 2018," said Amitabh Behar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Oxfam India. Inequality also changes with location, gender and caste. The bottom 50 per cent of those living in rural India pay 3 per cent more tax than the bottom half of the urban population. Between 2018 and 2019, female workers earned 63 paise for every 1 rupee a male worker earned. For Scheduled Castes and rural workers, the situation is worse. During the same period, SCs earned 55 per cent and rural workers 50 per cent of what the advantaged social groups and urban workers earned, respectively. Way forward "Taxing the super-rich is the strategic precondition to reducing inequality and resuscitating democracy," said Gabriela Bucher, executive director of Oxfam International. The organisation suggested a reduction in the GST slabs on essential commodities. The rates can be hiked for luxury goods. It also suggested raising taxes on capital gains, which are subject to lower tax rates than other forms of income. Additionally, the wealth of the top 1 per cent should be taxed on a "permanent basis" with higher rates for millionaires, multi-millionaires and billionaires. It added that the Centre should ensure workers in the formal and informal sectors are paid basic minimum wages. "The minimum wages should be at par with living wages which is essential to live a life with dignity," the report said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 08:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU