Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sounds bugle for elections in Chhattisgarh
Opposition write to PM on misuse of central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest
Villagers near LoC in J-K ecstatic as Indo-Pak ceasefire enters third year
Facing price crash: Mustard farmers cry for help, better market avenues
Startup founders find it difficult to raise funds, investors step back
Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday
IMA advises against antibiotic use amid rising H3N2 flu cases in India
Infra development is the driving force of country's economy: PM Modi
Kapil Sibal announces new platform 'Insaaf' to fight 'injustice' in India
Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever: ICMR; suggest Dos and Don'ts
If everybody saying same thing then it can't be lie: Vinesh Phogat on WFI
Business Standard

Ola, Uber may book ride to court over ban on bike service in Delhi

The plan to go to court stems from the breakdown of talks between the drivers and aggregators and the Delhi government

Bike Taxi | Delhi government | court

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

bike taxi
Representative Image

Ride hailing aggregators, and the bike taxi drivers enrolled with them, are planning to go to court within a week for a stay on the Delhi government’s recent order banning their services.

Read our full coverage on Bike Taxi

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 22:41 IST

