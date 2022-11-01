JUST IN
Business Standard

Rishi Sunak more than 6,000 times richer than average Indian in UK

With a fortune worth £730 million, Sunak's wealth far exceeds that of Indians living in the UK

Topics
Rishi Sunak | UK Prime Minister | UK govt

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister
Photo: Bloomberg

Rishi Sunak is 6,104 times wealthier than most others of Indian origin in the United Kingdom.

With a fortune worth £730 million, Sunak’s wealth far exceeds that of Indians living in the UK — the median estimate of wealth owned by individual Indians in March 2020 was £119,600 (chart 1), although his wealth also includes his wife Akshata Murthy's fortune.

graph

Indians still own less wealth than the average individual wealth in the UK, but a Business Standard analysis of UK government data found that the wealth gap has considerably reduced in the past decade (chart 2).

graph

It is because of this reduction, that in 2021, Indian households were more than twice as likely to be in the £2000 weekly income band. Indian households were also less likely to have a weekly income below £600 (chart 3).

graph

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:44 IST

