Rising Covid cases: Tamil Nadu imposes Sunday lockdown and night curfew

With Covid cases seeing a massive surge in Covid cases by 58 per cent in a span of 24 hours, the state government has come out with fresh guidelines including Sunday lockdown, night curfew starting from Thursday among others. Over 45 students were tested positive at the Institute of Technology Madras forcing the management to stop classes till January 28.

The state will start Sunday lockdowns starting from January 9. Classes for students from class 1 to 9 will be conducted online only, while physical classes will be there for standards 10 to 12 and for colleges. Though restaurants are permitted to deliver food between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on lockdown days, all other non-essential activities will be restricted.

As per the decision, a curfew will be imposed from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. on weekdays from Thursday. Though during lockdown shopping malls, businesses, shops, restaurants are allowed to operate. However, during this nighttime curfew, only essential activities will be allowed.

Public and private bus services will run at only 50 per cent seating capacity, while amusement parks will be closed on all days. People will be allowed at public places only following the Covid protocols.

Essential services such as milk supply, daily press distribution, hospitals, medical laboratories, dispensaries, ambulance and mortuary services, goods vehicles and fuel vehicles will be allowed at night. Companies including manufacturing industries and IT services will be allowed to operate, while vaccination will be made mandatory for workers at all these places.

During the curfew, only 50 per cent of customers will be allowed to sit and eat in restaurants, hostels, hotels, hostels and shelters. While only 100 people are allowed for marriages, not more than 50 people are allowed for deaths.