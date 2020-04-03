JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Number of cases in Delhi now 293, half of these linked to Tablighi meet
Business Standard

Rs 5-trillion package needed to fight coronavirus pandemic, says Congress

The Congress said the government should immediately appoint a task force consisting of world renowned economists to suggest plans.

BS Reporter 

relief, ration, coronavirus, poor, migrants, food
As part of relief measures, the government has been trying to ensure that essential items such as grains are distributed. PHOTO: PTI

The Congress on Thursday said the first financial action plan of the Narendra Modi government had proved insufficient, and asked it to announce a second financial action plan.

The Congress said the government should immediately appoint a task force consisting of world renowned economists to suggest plans. In a statement, the Congress Working Committee said the government needs to raise Rs 5 to 6 trillion to fight the virus and its economic fallout.

First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 00:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU