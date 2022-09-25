JUST IN
Mukul Rohatgi declines Centre's offer to be next Attorney General
Police complaint against Sadhguru, Assam CM over Kaziranga jeep safari
RSS chief said Hindu rashtra can't be conceived without Muslims: Quraishi

"Insecurity is a major concern for the Muslims. And those who worry: What will happen in Hindutva, well, nobody need have any fears, because in Sanatan Dharma there are millions of Gods," he said

RSS | India’s minority | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Aditi Phadnis 

Former CEC S Y Quraishi
Former CEC S Y Quraishi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat met five leaders of the Muslim community recently. Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, who was among them, tells Aditi Phadnis about the meeting. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 21:52 IST

