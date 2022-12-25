JUST IN
India revamps defence infra with fortification of BSF bunkers at J&K border
Over 6,000 birds killed in Kerala's Kottayam amid bird flu outbreak
PM Modi, Congress president Kharge extend Christmas greetings to nation
Green peas growers in MP stage protest, demand fixed MSP for open market
Cold waves intensify across Kashmir, many places see season's lowest temp
Man-animal conflicts rise as leopard population grows in Jaipur's forests
UP madrasa board to restart recognising unregistered Islamic seminaries
PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary
Bombay HC issues notice to minister Abdul Sattar over land dispute order
IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
States start mock drills, get the beds and O2 ready to take on Covid
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Travellers in a fix over govt announcement of mandatory RT-PCR testing

The rule applies to passengers arriving from five nations and calls for quarantine of infected/symptomatic flyers; travellers fear list may soon include more countries

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | travel plan | Delta variant of coronavirus

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

A medic collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as coronavirus case spike across the country, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
Representative image

With over 900,000 visitors between January and December, India has been the second-largest source market for Thailand. More trips are planned for New Year and for business events and weddings in January.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus Tests

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 19:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.