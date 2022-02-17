Russia-Ukraine crisis: Don't panic, more flights soon, India tells students

-
ALSO READ
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia still adding troops to Ukraine build-up: NATO Secretary-General
US, NATO say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine, not withdrawing
No sign of any de-escalation from Russia so far, says NATO chief
Biden approves plan to help Americans leaving Ukraine if Russia attacks
-
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation in that country over its tensions with Russia.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation in the country over its tensions with Russia. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.
Separately, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said it has been receiving calls about the non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India and advised Indians not to panic.
"The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India," it said in a statement.
It said the Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine.
ALSO READ: US, NATO say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine, not withdrawing
"To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by Embassy as and when confirmed," the embassy said.
The embassy on Tuesday had advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation. It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.
According to an official document in 2020, Ukraine had a small but vibrant Indian community and there were about 18,000 Indian students studying in Ukraine. The data is likely to vary in view of the pandemic.
Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine, the sources said.
According to an official document in 2020, Ukraine had a small but vibrant Indian community and there were about 18,000 Indian students studying in that country. The data is likely to vary in view of the pandemic.
The embassy issued the advisory amid escalating tension between Moscow and the NATO countries over Russia's increasing military build-up close to the Ukrainian border. The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has positioned around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine. It withdrew some of its forces from the border on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU