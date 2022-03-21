JUST IN
Live news: Andaman Islands braces for Cyclone Asani, evacuates people

Live news updates: Inter-island shipping services and those with Chennai and Visakhapatnam have been stopped.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Live news updates: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has made plans to evacuate residents from low-lying areas and the Army has also put its ships and relief teams on standby as the archipelago experienced heavy rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Asani.

People living by the coast coastal in the islands were evacuated to safety on Sunday. Inter-island shipping services and those with Chennai and Visakhapatnam have been stopped and fishermen warned not to venture into the sea as the year's first cyclonic storm neared the archipelago, news agency PTI reported.

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where heavy street fighting was underway weeks into a devastating Russian siege.

The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling for control there a block at a time may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts, the AP reported.

