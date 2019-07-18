Saravana Bhavan founder dead: How astrology led to the Dosa King's downfall

P Rajagopal, nicknamed as Dosa King and founder of the famous Saravana Bhavan chain of vegetarian restaurants, died in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday morning just two days after he suffered a heart attack.

The 72-year-old surrendered before a Magistrate Court on July 8, after the Supreme Court sentenced him to lifetime imprisonment for the murder of Prince Santhakumar 18 years ago, allegedly to get married to the latter's wife as advised by an astrologer. He was first admitted in a government hospital after surrendering at the Court and later shifted to a private ...