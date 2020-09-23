Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from India amid surge in Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to three countries including India
UAE suspends all flights from Pak as Covid-19 cases cross 200,000: Report
GoAir runs over 200 charter flights from Saudi Arabia; repatriates 37,016
Vande Bharat Mission: Over 700 Indians return home; more flights on Day 7
International flights suspended till July 31; may exempt some routes: DGCA
-
Saudi Arabia has banned flights to and from India from Tuesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to an official document.
In a circular issued on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was “suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries above in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom”.
However, it excluded “passengers who have official government invitations”.
The GACA circular — titled: ‘Suspension of travel to countries where the Covid-19 virus has outbreak’ — was marked to all the airlines and chartered flight companies operating at the Saudi Arabia’s airports.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE host a significant Indian migrant population.
Five days back, Air India Express had said the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) suspended its flights for 24 hours for bringing two passengers with Covid-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4.
Dubai is the most populous city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the outbreak. However, special international flights have been operating between India and Saudi Arabia since May 6 under the Vande Bharat mission.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU