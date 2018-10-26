SaveSheroes: A fight for survival for a cafe run by acid-attack victims

Last month, when the #MeToo movement spearheaded by women recounting accounts of sexual harassment at workplaces was yet to gain momentum in India, another women-centric movement, #SaveSheroes, was at its peak. The movement was launched to save the Sheroes Hangout café, a Lucknow-based eatery run by women survivors of acid attacks.

The Uttar Pradesh Mahila Kalyan Nigam had served an eviction notice on the café after its two-year lease had expired in March this year. The Chhanv Foundation, which operates the café, was also charged with fudging accounts. The ...