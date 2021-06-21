JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bihar eases curbs; offices to function with full capacity from June 23
Business Standard

SBI to raise up to Rs 14,000 cr via AT1 bonds to boost capital adequacy

Being a systemically important financial institution, the bank has to maintain a higher level of CAR than its peers

Topics
sbi | public sector bank | State Bank of India YONO

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

State Bank of India
State Bank of India

The country's largest bank, State Bank of India, plans to raise upto Rs 14,000 crore through additional tier-I bonds (AT1 bonds) in current financial year (FY22) to enhance capital adequacy profile.

The Central Board approved the capital raise by way of issuance of Basel lll-compliant debt instruments in rupee and/or US dollar in FY22, bank said in a BSE filing. Its stock closed 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 419.55 per share on BSE.

An SBI executive said this is an enabling provision and the actual issuance will depend on the market conditions and credit growth in the system.

The fundraising is subject to concurrence with the Government of India, its promoter, which held 57.63 per cent stake on March 31, 2021.

Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 13.74 per cent as of March end 2021, up from 13.06 per cent in March 2020. Its Common Equity Tier I (CETI) was 10.02 per cent in March 2021 higher than regulatory requirement of 7.97 per cent. Its AT-1 level was 1.42 per cent in March 2021, up from 1.23 per cent in March 2020.

Being a systemically important financial institution, the bank has to maintain a higher level of CAR than its peers.

With CETI level higher than regulatory requirements, SBI is not looking at raising equity capital for now. Besides retained earnings, the bank has an option to monetize stake in subsidiaries like general insurance and asset management unit through their listing to raise resources.

As and when external capital is required, it would approach the board and shareholders for requisite approvals to raise resources from the market.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 21 2021. 19:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU